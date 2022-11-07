Seattle-based rock band Mudhoney is heading to Wollongong as part of their first Australian tour in eight years.
The four-piece band is heading down under for a 14-date Aussie tour next year which will bring them to the University of Wollongong's Unibar on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Mudhoney has enjoyed an enviable career spanning more than three decades, which has seen the band record 13 studio albums, five live records and appear on stages across the globe at musical festivals and headlining their own shows.
They were first catapulted into the charts thanks to their debut single, Touch Me I'm Sick and 1992 hit Suck you Dry, which cemented them as pioneers of the late 80's and early 90's grunge music style.
The band is now busily recording a new album, which is due to be released before their tour, and follows their 2019 EP Morning in America.
Details: Mudhoney, University of Wollongong's Unibar, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Tickets here
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.