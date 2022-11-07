Councillors' plan to get government to fix Windang jetties fails

Wollongong City councillors spent close to an hour debating an urgency motion designed to push the state government to deal with derelict jetties and erosion on Lake Illawarra at Windang.
Last month the jetties near the Windang Beach Tourist Park collapsed, sparking an ongoing argument between council and the state government as to who was responsible for their repair.
In an urgent motion put forward at Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting, councillors Dom Figliomeni and Ann Martin called on council to write to Lands and Water Minister Kevin Anderson about the jetties and the ongoing erosion.
The motion called for "urgent action to replace at least one of the now derelict jetties and the removal of any derelict, unsafe or redundant structures immediately".
It also raised concerns about erosion that had reduced the distance between a children's playground and the water.
In addition the motion claims the lake bed swiftly dropped away, creating water depth of as much as eight metres in some places.
At the meeting Cr Filgliomeni said the erosion also risked costing council.
"With the erosion there potential to compromise council assets," Cr Figliomeni said.
"It's caused the walking trail from the from the opening to the actual camping area to close, and literally any launching off boats at the boat ramp is highly problematic, highly unsafe and very, very dangerous.
"Probably in the last 12 months or so the erosion that has been caused by tidal currents, boat wash and other environment factors is significant - it is huge."
Cr Ann Martin said the reason for the erosion was obvious, noting there were also issues with the stability of the nearby Windang Bridge.
"The problem is caused by the opening of the lake and the force of the water coming in and out," Cr Martin said.
"It is a real problem and we're aware of the problem.
"We have engineers who are doing work on trying to address the speed of that water and we also have Transport for NSW stabilising the bridge because it was being impacted by the force of the water."
Cr Martin proposed amendments which called on council to note the work already being done, as well as other items.
Cr David Brown noted that council had previously acted on the public's wishes to open the lake and that "we're now reaping what we've sown".
"You start playing around with water, it will come up somewhere else and do some weird things," Cr Brown said.
"You can put a groyne or a bridge somewhere and three or four kilometers knock out of your surf club because it is so unpredictable, so difficult to control.
Cr Figliomeni questioned whether the amendment could now be considered an urgent motion given that it was requesting things that could wait until the following meeting and be treated as a separate motion.
Ultimately, the council voted on an amended motion that solely called on council to write to state minister Mr Anderson to address issues of erosion at Windang.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
