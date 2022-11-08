A Kiama market operator is at her wits' end after a decision by the local council continually gets delayed, putting her livelihood in limbo.
Kerrie Humphrey has been operating the monthly artisan event, Kiama Makers & Growers, by Black Beach (Blowhole Point) since 2014 and may now have to give it up after the council opted to put all markets in public spaces up for tender.
The problem, Ms Humphrey said, is the stop-start process over the past two years.
On October 27, the businesswoman learned via the Illawarra Mercury tender applications were now being taken, though by November 7 the council put the process "on pause" so they could discuss the situation with current market operators.
"They don't know how hard the challenges are that small businesses face," Ms Humphrey said of the decision-makers at Kiama Council.
"It creates anxiety, because I don't know what the outcome's going to be. It's like being a renter waiting for your eviction notice to go out ... it's like the elephant in the room."
She said she had put her heart and soul into the market which usually attracts between 65 and 70 stallholders, though the pause has meant she will at least continue her business until Christmas.
"It's very sad because I've built a lot of relationships with stall holders ... and it's been a struggle with La Nina and the pandemic," Ms Humphrey said.
She has contacted the council to request a meeting, she said, and will put forward an expression of interest (EOI) application when the time comes.
Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly said the current EOI was based on certain valuations of the markets that council had commissioned, however, they have decided more work needs to be done to "explore alternate pricing structures and methods of funding for market operators".
"Earlier in the year, our CEO Jane Stroud and I had committed to meeting regularly with local market operators to listen to their needs and allow them to help shape our policies around markets," Cr Reilly said.
"We will honour that commitment."
Other market operators who will be impacted by Kiama Council's new policy include the Kiama Chamber of Commerce and Kiama Farmers Co-op.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
