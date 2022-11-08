Illawarra Mercury
So-called 'privileged' northern suburbs' shame, Letters to the Editor, November 9, 2022

November 9 2022 - 4:00am
I am a regular walker on the track between Thirroul and Bulli. Every day I see evidence of dog faeces bagged and unbagged along the track, plus dogs off leash in leashed areas.

