I am a regular walker on the track between Thirroul and Bulli. Every day I see evidence of dog faeces bagged and unbagged along the track, plus dogs off leash in leashed areas.
Rarely do approaching cyclists give warning they are approaching from behind, often squeezing between walkers on opposite sides of the path. People on electric bikes ride at high speed, narrowly missing walkers and other cyclists.
By contrast, last Sunday I walked for an hour along Lake Illawarra near Berkeley. I did not see one pile of dog faeces, bagged or unbagged and every dog was on a leash.
Every cyclist gave warning when approaching from behind. I have been wondering what this says about our privilege here in the northern suburbs.
Kerrie Smith, Thirroul
Business around Griffith NSW export 150,000 containers via the Port of Melbourne every year. More leave via Sydney and Port Kembla.
Much of that freight volume is expected to grow in future years. For our region to continue our growth, we need greater access to Port Kembla to facilitate imports and exports
I would strongly urge the State Government to seriously look to realignment of Macquarie Pass to improve our region's access to export in a timely manner.
It's quite obvious the Southern Highlands needs improved access. In my view, Mt Ousley can not carry the volumes of freight needed to grow our industries and we should be planning for the future right now.
Greg Adamson, Griffith
An avid ABC fan I have become concerned about how much the credibility the Q&A program has declined with Stan Grant as its host.
Q&A (pre-Grant) enabled its audience and viewers to ask and to receive answers to questions of the Q&A panel without those answers being filtered through the Q&A host.
With Stan Grant, this no longer can be taken as read. It's time "Auntie" replaced Stan Grant with a Q&A host capable of leaving their personal agendas and egos off camera.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
In February this year, I wrote to Wollongong Councillors, suggesting access ramps to Wollongong Harbour beach area below the Tramway, to allow those using mobility aids, access to the calm waters in the Harbour.
Whilst it was strongly supported by people using mobility devices etc along the Blue Mile, the feedback from Council was greatly underwhelming.
In reflection what has been achieved in the Illawarra to improve access to facilities for people with a disability?
Ian Young, Towradgi
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.