A Corrimal woman has been nominated as Australia's kindest person of the year after she spent the last two decades caring for over 50 foster children.
Foster carer Diana who first started in 2001 said the experience for her has been nothing but rewarding.
"I used to pick my grandson up from school and he'd bring the newsletter home which I'd read and one day I saw an ad from Barnardo's, they were looking for foster carers and I thought to myself that's something I'd like to do," Diana said.
Days later, Diana ended up becoming a foster parent to a six year-old-boy.
"He was just a ball of life that little mischief and I loved spending time with him," she said.
"He's 27 now and we still catch up."
"It breaks my heart to see people only wanting babies, not older children. I've always loved everyone equally," she said.
The 78-year-old said she's had uncountable memorable experiences over the years and one of the happiest memories involve two boys she once cared for.
"They were brothers and I remember we were on the plane, returning from our holiday in Cairns," Diana said.
"The stewardess came up to us and said if we waited till everyone was off the plane, they'd let us into the cockpit."
Diana said she was overjoyed for the boys as they were having the best time sitting in pilots' seats.
"They clicked lots of photos and when they moved on, the photos went with them. I was happy they were able to experience that," she said.
The Corrimal resident is currently caring for a newborn baby, having taken him in when he was only three days old.
"I was having morning tea with my friends and my phone rang. It was Barnardo's asking if I wanted to take a three-day-old bub home," she said.
Diana is urging everyone to consider foster caring if they have the capacity, to help make a difference to the children's lives.
"I feel good knowing that they can get a good start and guidance in the right direction from a young age."
Diana is one of the 10 finalists in a national search for Australia's kindest person.
"Winning or losing is no different but I'm looking forward to know all about the amazing work that people have done," she said.
The winner of Black Pepper's World Kindness Day campaign will be announced at a special event on Thursday, November 10.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.