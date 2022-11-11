Stroll to the foreshore in Warilla

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 1
Just a 30 second walk to the stunning foreshores of Little Lake and within only minutes stroll to beautiful Warilla Beach, this executive double-storey residence is simply not to be missed.
Capturing a sea breeze, this beachside location offers a desirable summer lifestyle yet all while being tucked away in a peaceful street handy to trendy cafes, transport, schools and shops.
There is impeccable décor throughout and it's flooded with natural light. Outdoors is an absolute standout with several entertaining options.
Your very own resort style entertaining with bi-fold doors allows a seamless transition to a covered area followed by a sparkling swimming pool in sun-drenched surrounds.
With a free-flowing floor plan with endless space, an inspection will reveal three well-sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, while the master features a sunroom/study and ensuite.
The open plan living/dining enjoys an outdoor flow while the gourmet stone kitchen is equipped with Westinghouse cooktop and oven and Fisher and Paykel double drawer dishwasher.
The deluxe main bathroom has a freestanding bath tub plus there is a large laundry, ducted vacuuming, underhouse storage and attic storage.
