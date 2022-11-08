If you have ever been to the Gold Coast, you have probably seen or at least heard of Dracula's Cabaret.
Australia's longest running dinner-theatre show has been wowing audiences for decades before last year spawning a new travelling version, Dracula's Resurrection Tour.
The highly acclaimed show was a sell-out during this year's tour, which included a series of performances in Wollongong.
Now fans of the show can get another glimpse of the action when Dracula's Resurrection Tour 2023 comes to Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra, on May 19-20.
Organisers are promising plenty of punchy variety in the blockbuster show, which includes its unique style of comedy cabaret.
The new show will see Newman Entertainment unleash fan favourites, their most requested acts, live rock music, sultry burlesque, fabulous costumes and razor sharp comedy.
Dracula's started out in a Melbourne laneway venue in the 1960s before becoming a Gold Coast icon.
Dracula's The Resurrection Tour includes two 40-minute acts featuring amazing Aussie talent, musicians and live acts.
Details: Dracula's Resurrection Tour, Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra, May 19-20, 2023. More information/tickets here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
