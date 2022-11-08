Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Gold Coast's famed cabaret show Dracula's returns to the Illawarra-Shoalhaven after sold-out 2022 season

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
November 8 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you have ever been to the Gold Coast, you have probably seen or at least heard of Dracula's Cabaret.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.