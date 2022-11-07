The Aldi supermarket in Dapto will close for a fortnight as it undergoes a refurbishment.
The facelift will be the second in just over four years for the budget supermarket, which was last renovated in August 2018.
A sign on the front of the Osborne Street store, which was among the first Aldi stores in the region, says the temporary closure will begin on November 13.
It will reopen with normal trading hours on Saturday November 26.
Dapto shoppers are being directed to use the stores at Albion Park, Warrawong or Wollongong during the closure.
In the 2018 renovations, the store was updated as part of a national roll out of a new format.
Back then, the German-owned supermarket chain installed improved navigation and modern styling, as well as redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays and extended energy efficient chillers.
ALDI Dapto will continue trade from 8:30am to 8pm seven days a week.
