Crowded with Finn family members, old favourites bring down the house in Wollongong

Crowded House made their return to Wollongong after almost 12 years on Tuesday night, playing to a sold-out crowd at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre.
This was the second round of their Dreamers Are Waiting tour after COVID cut it short earlier in the year.
Some in the Wollongong audience may have taken the chance to see them up the road, at Bowral's Centennial Vineyards for Day on The Green in April.
While the band was touring their most recent album - and was on the first tour with the new line-up featuring Neil's sons Elroy (drums) and Liam (guitar) and Mitchel Froom (keyboards) - the 20-plus song setlist leaned heavily on the greatest hits.
However, there were a handful of new songs, some deep cuts and covers which rounded out an incredible two hour show.
From the outset, Neil and co held the audience in the palm of their hand, bringing in the first of many audience sing-alongs at just the second song on World Where You Live.
This was my sixth time seeing Crowded House - they broke up the first time when I was young and I saw many other Finn iterations - so there's a certain comfort in seeing this band, knowing almost every song is going to be something you recognise inside out.
Maybe it was the fact it was a Tuesday night, or the seated theatre arrangement, but the audience was polite throughout, with little heckling other than a few 'we love you Neil' cries. The band took this in their stride, at one point launching into Dolly Parton's I Will Also Love You.
Later in the set they threw out Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love which, despite enthusiasm from the audience, was cut short with Neil quipping he wanted to keep his voice intact for Wednesday night's show in Sydney.
The new line-up already sound like they've being playing together for years and with Liam permanently on guitar and Mitchell on keyboards, Neil has more freedom to switch up the electric for the acoustic guitar, bringing the sound closer to their albums than I've heard before.
They can be loose and improvise on the spot but tight on those moments when needed.
Stage banter was amusing and in the spirit of the original line-up (RIP Paul Hester), with Nick telling us about his visit to a pharmacy to help with "body movement challenges" a result of age and touring, and Neil telling us how his father Richard first taught him about the birds and bees, before breaking into a improv blues jam about Wet Dreams and Whiskey.
Liam too, provided some quick-witted taunts back at his father's dad jokes, and there was a poignant moment seeing Liam play the solo on Pineapple Head, the song his dad once wrote about him when he was young and suffering a fever.
Crowded House and the Finn's have always had a family feel, and this tour really brought that home.
Support act, and Grecian acoustic four-piece Maistrato, joined the band twice during the night - first on Private Universe and Four Seasons in One Day and later during the encore on Weather With You and Better Be Home Soon, providing a unique but fitting addition to those songs.
The stage came alive during those moments, the band seemed thrilled to be playing with them and the audience fed off that energy too.
The highlight of the night would go to Neil's soaring rendition of Split Enz' Message to My Girl on piano, the control on his voice and piano arrangement were simply masterful.
The blessing and curse of seeing Crowded House is that they are simply so good, the songs sound exactly as they should and, with this, there is almost nothing unexpected.
As a long time fan, who has grown with them and hungrily consumes everything they have put out, I would have loved to hear something from their later albums (Time On Earth and Intriguer), and maybe a couple deeper cuts to shake things up a bit.
But, as always, they gave the crowd exactly what they wanted - me included - proving why we all keep coming back every time they tour.
