Royal National Park to help foster vulnerable eastern pygmy-possum

A section of the Royal National Park will be used to help foster the vulnerable eastern pygmy-possum.
The two hectares selected at Bundeena is part of a state-wide scheme to provide more bushland to permanently protect important habitat for threatened and endangered species like koalas and powerful owls.
Minister for Environment James Griffin said the state government's commitment to conservation and biodiversity has seen more than 602,500 hectares secured for reservation since 2019.
"The latest additions to the NSW national park estate is another step towards protecting and conserving critical habitat for vulnerable species like koalas, powerful owls, swift parrots and squirrel gliders," Mr Griffin said.
"These targeted pockets of land are now protecting land in the Hunter, Sydney and Riverina regions in perpetuity while offering habitat, wildlife corridors and food sources to more than 30 threatened species.
"Our national parks are incredibly important for protecting threatened species and areas of cultural significance, and they also play a significant role in the economy, receiving 60 million visits each year while supporting 74,000 jobs and driving $18 billion in economic activity."
NSW national parks cover almost 9.5 per cent of NSW, providing habitat corridors and home to about 85 per cent of the State's threatened and endangered species.
The latest additions to the national park estate include:
Hunter region
Sydney
Riverina region
For more information on how new parks are created, visit the NPWS website.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.