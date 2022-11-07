The Henley family was all set to depart on a holiday to England when some shocking news changed their world forever.
Eight-year-old Kayla Henley from Albion Park had been complaining of back and leg pain but no one had been able to diagnose it for months.
When the parents were finally made aware of the findings, nothing could have prepared them for the devastating revelation.
Kayla Henley had been diagnosed with leukaemia.
It's been four years since Miss Henley's diagnosis and mum Melanie Henley, 41, said it had been hard trying to plan and live a normal life.
"It's been a real roller-coaster I guess, in the way that we just don't really know what to expect," Mrs Henley said.
Miss Henley went through intensive treatment in Sydney and was given the all-clear in September 2020 but unfortunately the cancer returned 18 months later.
"We presented to the hospital again with really sudden severe back pain," Mrs Henley said.
"Exactly the same as last time and found out the cancer had relapsed."
Kayla Henley is now 12 years old and is undergoing treatment for which she is required to regularly go up to Sydney and stay there for five weeks at a time.
"It's been particularly hard as a family. My son who is 15 has school and a job so he can't be in Sydney," she said.
"He and Kayla have spent a lot of time apart and we've just been sort of everywhere."
The Henley's stay at Ronald McDonald house in Randwick whenever they travel north for treatment and Mrs Henley said it has been a saving grace during the difficult times.
"It's not only an accommodation where you know you've got a bed and a roof over your head, but you're also able to form social connections with families going through the same thing," she said.
She found the homely environment and the activities at Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) helped bring some normalcy into their lives.
"The volunteers are fantastic and supporting in terms of taking the pressure off," she said.
"They quite often unpack the dishwashers and clean the kitchen and sort out washing so you don't have to worry about any of that."
RMHC is celebrating its 31st McHappy Day, which is their biggest annual fundraiser for raising vital funds to help seriously ill children and their families across NSW.
NSW locals can show their support by picking up a pair of Big Mac or French Fries themed Silly Socks or Helping Hands from Macca's.
Barbara Ryan, Chief Executive Officer, RMHC Australia said: "Funds raised will make a real difference to the lives of seriously ill children and their families across Australia - through helping to provide accommodation close to hospitals, a space for the family to come together, tutoring to help with missed schooling, and so much more."
