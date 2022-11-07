Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Twitter and Facebook are no longer the cool kids: Editorial

Updated November 8 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of words have been written about the Twitter apocalypse and Elon Musk's attempts to save the social media platform.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.