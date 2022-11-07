'We don't know why': RSCPA warns of spike in starving pets

The RSPCA has warned of a spike in the number of pets going unfed, after an emaciated animal was seized by the organisation every day for a week in October.
"That is very unusual for us to see that," RSPCA ACT chief executive Michelle Robertson said.
Ms Robertson said the organisation did not know if cost of living pressures were driving the spike in mistreated animals over this short period.
"This is what's really concerning us, we don't understand it," she said,
"We don't know what the reasons are, but we want to just get the message out there to say if people are struggling, whatever the reason may be ... please don't let your pet be the one to pay the price for your struggles."
There are a range of short-term options for people to tap into if they need help, such as consulting a vet in case the animal is sick, approaching community food pantries, contacting ACT Pet Crisis Support for urgent vet care, or ACT Mental Health, Pets and Positive Ageing or Rainbow Paws.
However, having a pet does require a cost commitment, Ms Robertson said.
"Owning an animal does cost money and that unfortunately is the reality."
"If the short-term solutions are not viable, in the best interest of the animal, surrender might have to be something to consider."
"That is the most fundamental thing to do, when you own a pet, you've got to feed your animal," she said.
"You've got to provide a place for it, where it's safe and warm and you need to take your animal to the vet."
Chief Inspector Warrick Dunstan warned that pets would be seized if they were found to have been mistreated.
"Owners who wilfully perpetuate cruelty will have their animal seized and they will face charges," Mr Dunstan said.
"It's worrying to see so many starving animals in the community."
"If people see that there are some owners that aren't doing the right thing, please just get in touch with us, make a complaint," Ms Roberts urged.
"We'd like to see people do the right thing and be responsible pet owners, but there will be consequences to wilful actions."
Please call 02 6287 8100 to speak to a member of the RSPCA team if support is required.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.