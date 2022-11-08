In an age where images and text are generated and disseminated at unparalleled speed and volume, it is becoming increasingly rare when things move at a slower pace.
So it is refreshing that an exhibition now on show at Wollongong Art Gallery has moved away from the current trend.
The Boundary Strider exhibition celebrates 'slow art' - which does not just refer to the time taken to produce an artwork but also a growing movement which encourages people to take their time when viewing the art on display.
The exhibition was curated by Iain Whittaker, whose own artwork is featured.
Whittaker said many of the paintings in the exhibition have taken years to refine and develop - not only in terms of intricate detail but layered symbolism and meaning.
Among the works showcased is The Exiles and the Path. American artist Oliver Benson worked on the painting from 1991-2001, before making more additions this year.
German artist Madeline Von Foerster worked for seven months full-time on her exquisite work, Die Botschaft (The Message).
"With my own work, images like Parasite have been worked on for around a decade, on and off," Whittaker said.
Details: Boundary Strider, Wollongong Art Gallery, until November 27. More information here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
