Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Hawks chief Jared Novelly's rental stoush in $31m penthouse

Updated November 8 2022 - 7:12pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Hawks Director Jared Novelly was a witness in the Supreme Court today in a stoush with his landlord over his Sydney rental. File pictures.

A tenancy dispute involving the American director of the Illawarra Hawks basketball team, Jared Novelly, has played out in court this week, with fans finding out how the other half lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.