A tenancy dispute involving the American director of the Illawarra Hawks basketball team, Jared Novelly, has played out in court this week, with fans finding out how the other half lives.
Mr Novelly has taken his landlord Tamqia Pty Ltd to the Supreme Court where he is seeking to enforce the terms of his lease for a three-storey $30 million penthouse apartment in Sydney.
Mr Novelly is listed as the director and secretary of Illawarra Basketball Club Pty Ltd, of which Hawks Basketball LLC has 100 per cent shareholding. Until now his involvement in the club has not been publicised, with the NBL awarding the "licence for the Illawarra Hawks to a syndicate of local and overseas investors".
Documents provided to the court contain a list of issues Mr Novelly found in the prestigious apartment when he moved in.
They include a "mouldy" outdoor kitchen, a barbecue with burners that didn't work properly, a faulty home automation system which left lights working intermittently, including one in his bedroom that is always switched on, and an infestation of spiders.
The case is playing out as the Hawks suffer from their worst losing streak since 2019 while, off the court, the team has been unable to secure a main sponsor.
Mr Novelly is a member of the wealthy Apex Oil family from St Louis in Missouri, with a family fortune worth $4.2 billion. The court this week heard that Mr Novelly's personal chef was unable to use the property's outdoor kitchen and barbecue to cook for a New Year's Eve party on December 31, 2021.
Mr Novelly said there was a list of problems with the barbecue including the area being mouldy, burners not working, being unable to get the grill hot enough to cook.
In cross-examination, barrister Elliot Hyde acting for Tamqia Pty Ltd attempted to prove the chef had been able to get the barbecue working.
"You'd be disappointed if your personal chef attempted to cook for your New Year's Eve party guests on a dirty barbecue," he said.
But Mr Novelly said while his chef had tried to use the barbecue he hadn't been able to get it hot enough to burn off the mould and food residue, and had instead cooked indoors.
In court the parties argued over the wording in Mr Novelly's affidavit including whether or lights in the property were broken, or worked intermittently.
Mr Novelly insisted that it wasn't a case of a "yes" or "no" answer.
He explained that at times the lights worked, flickered or stayed on, or didn't work at all. He said the lights were unreliable to which Mr Hyde retorted: "Is the light unreliable or is your affidavit unreliable?"
When pressed on why some incidents did not appear in the affidavit Mr Novelly said: "I didn't want to make everyone re-live what the landlord has been putting me through in great detail."
Mr Novelly was also questioned on his qualifications where the court heard he had a masters degree in property development and finance.
The case being heard before Justice Elisabeth Peden continues on Wednesday.
