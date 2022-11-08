Illawarra Mercury
University of Wollongong Student union condemns 'rise of anti-Semitism' in Wollongong and beyond

Rosie Bensley
Rosie Bensley
Updated November 8 2022 - 7:11pm, first published 4:30pm
WUSA General Secretary Tiana Myers and the student union condemned anti-Semitism, including offensive social media posts and signs around Wollongong. Picture right supplied, left by Robert Peet

The University of Wollongong's student union has unanimously condemned anti-Semitic comments circulating on social media and "neo-Nazi" posters that appeared on and around the university campus this year.

