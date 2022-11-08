The University of Wollongong's student union has unanimously condemned anti-Semitic comments circulating on social media and "neo-Nazi" posters that appeared on and around the university campus this year.
The Wollongong Undergraduates Students' Association voted at their latest meeting to take a "strong stand" against anti-Semitism on and off campus, and to support the university's Jewish students in combating anti-Semitism.
The move comes after "waves" of neo-nazi posters and stickers were seen at and around the University of Wollongong campus this year, and anti-Semitic comments went viral on social media platforms in October after they were shared by rapper Kanye West.
WUSA general secretary Tiana Myers said it was vital to stand up against anti-Semitism to show the Jewish community discrimination will not be tolerated.
"Recent comments by a public figure on social media have brought a lot of anti-Semitic commentary out of the woodwork," Ms Myers said.
"Anti-Semitism is one of humanity's oldest prejudices. We've seen what happens when anti-Semitism reaches its worst, and we must all ensure it never happens again."
In June, neo-Nazi flyers were found at the University of Wollongong campus and nearby bus stops, and the offensive posters and signs have continued to pop up at and around the university, Ms Myers said.
She said the offensive material "comes in waves", and they are continuing to remove them when they appear.
"We had a lull [when] we removed a lot of them, then they came back," she said.
"We don't see it as an issue that's going to stop anytime soon."
Ms Myers said WUSA made an ongoing commitment to work with Jewish students to ensure the university is an inclusive environment.
"We want to make our position incredibly clear that we don't support anti-Semitism and we're committed to combating it," she said.
Wollongong City Acting Lord Mayor Councillor Tania Brown said the council had removed a number of offensive posters and stickers from items like bus shelters in areas with the 2500 postcode.
"Offensive posters or stickers are not welcome in our community," Cr Brown said.
"We are a city whose residents are proud of our cultural diversity, and Council continues to be focussed on ensuring all our community members feel welcome and included.''
She urged community members who see offensive posters and stickers to report them to Council so they can be removed.
A Wollongong Police spokesperson said community members can also report offensive posters and stickers to the local police.
