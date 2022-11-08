Police want your help to find a man wanted on an outstanding warrant, who is known to frequent the Warrawong area.
Lake Illawarra Police have asked the public for assistance in finding Ethan Collins, 31.
He is described as being 180cm tall, with a muscular build, brown hair and a beard.
Ethan is known to frequent the Warrawong area and surrounding suburbs.
Police are urging anyone who may have information to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 42325399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
