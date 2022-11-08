Illawarra Mercury
Lake Illawarra Police search for Ethan Collins on outstanding warrant

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 8 2022 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
Wanted by police: Ethan Collins, 31. Picture by Lake Illawarra Police

Police want your help to find a man wanted on an outstanding warrant, who is known to frequent the Warrawong area.

