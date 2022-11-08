A defibrillator will be installed in a Wollongong church in a move advocates say can help save lives.
And the congregation will soon be shown how to use the top-of-the-range device in case they ever have the need.
The Warrawong and Port Kembla Anglican Church won funding from a program which aims to provide the potentially life-saving devices to organisations that need them.
Churchgoer Julie Renshaw said the church's congregation was growing, with a mix of ages from young families to older people who had been coming for years.
Ms Renshaw works as a paramedic and said it was well known that the chance of surviving a heart attack is strongly linked to how quickly they are able to be given medical assistance.
"We're there to go to church, and practise our faith, but whether it be a church, or a football ground, or a cricket ground, it's our responsibility to make sure it's safe and have something there," she said.
The funding came from the Here for Hearts program from Westfund Health Insurance, whose community development manager Lence Naumovski said the not-for-profit insurer was donating $120,000 in grants.
"We're proud to support Warrawong and Port Kembla Anglican Church by providing them a defibrillator to help them protect their community's health," she said.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
