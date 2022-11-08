Kiama council's rate rise among the highest in the state

Kiama Municipal Council has been granted one of the highest rate rises in the state by an independent body.
But Mayor Neil Reilly said it won't do much to help council out of its tough financial situation.
Each year the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) sets what is known as a "rate peg" - the maximum amount a council can raise its rates.
It is up to each council to decide whether it will raise its rates to the maximum allowed by IPART.
Kiama has been granted a 5.1 per cent rise, which is only bettered by Camden (6.8 per cent), Maitland (5.9 per cent) and Clarence Valley in the Northern Rivers (5.4 per cent).
The 5.1 per cent increase is more than the council's last total rise of 4.1 per cent, which included a requested extra 2.5 per cent.
Mayor Reilly felt that was due to a change in algorithm used by IPART to calculate the peg, and perhaps a desire to be "more generous" this time.
"Last time around nearly every council in NSW was bitterly disappointed [at the small increase]," Mayor Reilly said.
"Inflation was rising at the time and we had, as local government, just come out of a horrendous time with both COVID and natural disasters. It was a very bitter thing to councils to see that some isolated group who had never come to visit their particular area had chosen to be so miserly when every other level of government had increased their load of revenue."
Kiama council is facing the threat of performance improvement orders from Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman over its financial situation, which has forced it to look to sell off the Blue Haven aged care facility among other properties.
But Mayor Reilly said the council's financial struggles weren't a factor in IPART setting a 5.1 per cent rate rise.
"There's certainly no reference that I can see to our financial situation," he said.,
"Besides which, that increase is not really going to go terribly far towards resolving the problems that we have.
"It's certainly not a windfall. It's better than nothing but it certainly not a windfall."
Of the other Illawarra councils, Wollongong and Shellharbour councils' rate peg is 3.7 per cent.
Mayor Reilly suggested they would both earn more in rates than Kiama.
"The number of rateable lots that we have is much much less than the other areas," he said.
"So our increase is going to yield less money than theirs purely because of the numbers that we've got.
"In Wollongong, there's a much higher density of population than in Kiama, so even though they have a lower rate peg, in terms of scale, they'll yield much more."
