Global musical sensation Mamma Mia! will return to Sydney in 2023 for the first time in six years.
The musical inspired by the greatest hits of one of the world's biggest bands ABBA is heading back to Sydney Lyric Theatre in May 2023 for a strictly limited season.
Mamma Mia! was first performed in London's West End in 1999, and theatre-goers cannot get enough of this musical phenomenon, which has been viewed by a global audience of 65 million people.
Mamma Mia! was written by Catherine Johnson and features music composed by ABBA's powerhouse songwriting duo Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, who were involved in the musical's development.
It features 22 of ABBA's greatest hits, including Dancing Queen, Voulez Vous, S.O.S and Take a Chance On Me and many other well-known songs that will have audiences dancing in the aisles.
Set on a Greek island, the heart-warming tale centres around a young bride-to-be's quest to discover the identity of her father. She invites three men from her mother's past to her wedding 20 years after they last set foot on the island. There, surrounded by her mother and their respective friends, she gets to know each of the men during this celebration of love, laughter and friendship.
The latest incarnation is a restaging of the highly successful and critically acclaimed 2017 production, which featured the original work of an Australian creative team led by Helpmann Award winning director Gary Young.
Details: Mamma Mia!, Sydney Lyric Theatre, from May 2023. You can join the ticket waitlist here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
