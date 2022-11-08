Illawarra Mercury
New report exposes areas where Wollongong Hospital rated worst in state

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
November 9 2022 - 12:30am
Wollongong had the highest number of patients who said they did not feel well enough to leave by the time they were discharged from hospital.

One in seven patients discharged from Wollongong Hospital last year said they did not feel well enough to leave, according to the results of a new survey.

