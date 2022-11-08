HMAS Wollongong, Australia's naval patrol boat named after our steel city, is headed back to the Illawarra on a farewell voyage.
And Wollongong City Council has invited the ship's company to come ashore for a Freedom of Entry march before the ship is decommissioned in December.
The current Wollongong, the third vessel to bear the name, is an Armidale-class patrol boat.
It has been active in Australia's northern waters as part of "whole-of-government operations" to protect the country's borders and offshore maritime interests through surveillance and response to vessels approaching by sea.
It left Darwin Harbour in August and is heading back down the east coast on a farewell tour.
A Wollongong City Council spokeswoman encouraged people to come and be part of the Freedom of Entry march on November 26.
"As is tradition, a decommissioning vessel will usually conduct a final Freedom of Entry into its namesake city, in this case Wollongong," she said. "Freedom of Entry is a tradition that dates back to European medieval times when citizens couldn't be sure that armed groups wouldn't plunder and attack the city.
"This tradition extends to the navy for vessels that carry the names of seaport cities, towns and even land-locked centres. Granting permission to an armed group through Freedom of Entry is one of the highest honours a town or city can grant as it signifies a level of trust and confidence.
"A Freedom of Entry ceremony is centred around a military parade that starts at a point within the city and then marches to the 'challenge point'. This is where the Lord Mayor, the NSW Police and local Aboriginal Elders will halt the parade. The military unit then presents a scroll issued to them from Wollongong City Council, authorising their right and freedom to enter the city."
The Armidale-class patrol boats are being replaced by the Arafura-class offshore patrol vessels, equipped with improved sensors and communications systems.
The Mercury asked Defence what would happen to the Wollongong after it was decommissioned but a response was not received.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
