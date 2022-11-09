Kiama singer-songwriter Joe Mungovan has marked the one-year anniversary of his debut album by releasing a live version recorded at a landmark home in Gerringong.
Mungovan, a multi-instrumentalist and producer, assembles homegrown talent to reimagine his acclaimed debut album A Flower In The Weeds.
The result, Joe Mungovan; Live from Dovecote, was released today, November 10.
The album was recorded at the award-winning Dovecote located in Gerringong on the NSW South Coast and features live arrangements of singles You + Me, Lemon + Lime, Soaking Up The Sunshine, Give Me Your Love and Stella.
The idea of a live album stemmed from the disappointment Mungovan felt after having to cancel his planned tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Given the current climate of the world and the lack of confidence I have in booking a national tour, I have been brainstorming ways to bring my album to people in the comfort of their own living room and reach some entirely new audiences too," Mungovan said.
"The band and I are hot off the back of a regional tour and the live set is super tight, so this is the perfect time to record and film six songs off my debut record, played with an eight-piece band and released as a Live Album on the one-year anniversary of A Flower In The Weeds."
He said recording the album at Dovecote was a "poetic choice" because its location is central to the themes discussed on the album.
It will also provide a strong visual connection to the original subject matter whilst actively promoting his hometown and region as a central hub for arts, culture and tourism.
"My collaborators are all local to this area, further supporting our region as being a formidable force for talent, and is a project where the skills of artists from all different mediums - visual, styling, architecture, journalism - can come together and create a body of work that celebrates and contributes to our community."
A Flower In The Weeds, which was self-produced at a picturesque studio in Kangaroo Valley
"I moved out to the bush and turned a small house into my studio. I would go weeks without seeing any other humans. It provided me with the time and space to reflect on the past years of touring and life. My mate Tim Carr helped me put the final touches on the song and we mixed the album in his bedroom closet," he said.
While Mungovan stayed true to his indie/rock roots, the album was laden with infectious pop vibes and melodies.
Throughout his career, Mungovan has consistently constructed melodies that expand from traditional pop and rock songwriting structures. He was nominated for an APRA Award and Golden Guitar Award in 2021, and was a finalist in the International Songwriting Competition (ISC) in 2020.
Details: Joe Mungovan; Live from Dovecote, is out now.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.