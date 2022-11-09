Illawarra Mercury
Kiama's Joe Mungovan releases new live version of debut album on one-year anniversary

Updated November 10 2022 - 1:09pm, first published 10:30am
Kiama singer-songwriter Joe Mungovan has marked the one-year anniversary of his debut album by releasing a live version recorded at a landmark home in Gerringong.

