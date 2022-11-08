Spotlight boss says 'We're staying in Wollongong'

Spotlight have no plans to leave Wollongong once its new Albion Park Rail outlet opens.
In fact, they want to open an even bigger store.
The Spotlight Retail Group is opening up a store in a development next to Bunnings, which sparked concerns about the future of the Wollongong outlet.
Spotlight owner Zac Fried said he saw the Albion Park Rail and Wollongong stores as two distinct locations.
"We've got the big Spotlight there in Crown Street," Mr Fried said.
"We have been trying for a number of years to either buy, build or lease a new three and a half to 4000 square metre store anywhere to the north of the Wollongong CBD.
"We are talking to a couple of landowners but we've had a number of false starts over the years. Our intention is to have the store at Albion Park Rail which we will run and operate but, separate to that, we will be looking at a Spotlight superstore in Wollongong, North Wollongong [or] Fairy Meadow."
Among the sites the group looked at was the old indoor cricket centre at Fairy Meadow.
The Wollongong store is part of the block where the WIN Grand development is proposed. Mr Fried said he owned that store but sold it to new owner Bruce Gordon.
However, there were no plans to move into the WIN Grand site, should it be built.
"What they want to do is what is very different to the way we trade," he said.
"I'm not aware of the details of what they're doing but I thought it was more office and smaller retail.
"For what we need, something to the north, Fairy Meadow or somewhere around there would be much better for us."
He was also looking at opening up a Harris Scarfe outlet in Wollongong.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
