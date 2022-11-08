Corrimal High School's industrial arts block has had a majestic revival with a gigantic carved phoenix stood right at the entrance serving as the rightful reminder of rebirth following the devastating fire in 2018.
The intricate wood carving standing tall at almost 9 feet is a result of more than 1740 hours put in by experienced woodcarver Josef Papac.
Metallurgist turned woodcarver Mr Papac said it is undoubtedly his best work in his 29 years of woodcarving.
"The carving is of a phoenix rising from the ashes and the flames. There're quite a few flames, some kicking up from beneath where there's also a wooden mallet and two chisels to represent the industrial arts block," he said.
The 71-year-old said when the principal Paul Roger was looking to rebuild the school's industrial arts unit, the industrial arts head teacher Craig Mulder told him Josef Papac would be the man for the job.
"They said we need something special in the entrance foyer of the school to reflect what's happened in the past and what that means for the school so they decided to go with the phoenix and Craig knew what work I did so he knew I'd be good for it," Mr Papac said.
The former Corrimal High School student said it was an honour for him to be able to give back to the school 51 years after graduating.
"It makes me incredibly proud. I've just got the opportunity at this stage of my life to give something back to the school that gave me so much."
Principal Paul Roger was extremely satisfied with the result with him describing the masterpiece as "mind blowing".
"To know that it was hand carved with so much passion for our school is a really nice ongoing legacy for both Joe and the school," he said.
"It also symbolises the journey we have been on and serves as a reminder that as a school, we can overcome any adversity we are faced with."
"I said I was a student myself and I don't want you to pay me. I want this to be my legacy to the school," Mr Papac said.
The woodcarver's words almost blew Mr Roger away.
"He was shocked and almost sat back and said I couldn't do that but as I said I'm happy to do it, it's my legacy."
During Mr Papac's time at Corrimal High School, Industrial arts was his favourite subject and with his recent art installation, he believes he's come a full circle.
"I had a career as a metallurgist for 30 years following which I trained as an industrial arts teacher and was really passionate about woodcarving which I did on the side," he said.
Mr Papac has won several awards for his craftsmanship and been featured in multiple publications.
"I won a sculptor prize at the Thirroul Seaside Art Festival in 2019. I've also won awards in Canberra, Treasures in Timber and all sorts of other galleries. I've also had my work displayed in art galleries."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.