Former Corrimal High School student Josef Papac leaves his artistic legacy

Zaina A Sayeda
Zaina A Sayeda
Updated November 8 2022 - 6:16pm, first published 6:00pm
Josef Papac with his woodcarving at Corrimal High School. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Corrimal High School's industrial arts block has had a majestic revival with a gigantic carved phoenix stood right at the entrance serving as the rightful reminder of rebirth following the devastating fire in 2018.

