Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Hot Property Illawarra: Late owner donates proceeds from auction to children's hospital

November 10 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
81 Gladstone Avenue, Wollongong.

It's Thursday, which means it's time for the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.