Hot Property Illawarra: Late owner donates proceeds from auction to children's hospital

Making headlines this week was an Illawarra property selling at auction, and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for a children's hospital in the process.
This was at the direction of the late owner, who had pledged in his will to donate the proceeds from the sale of his home.
The Wollongong home sold for $810,000 under the hammer. Find out more by reading our Illawarra auction wrap-up.
Stories on listings that are quirky and unexpected often resonate with our audience, and that was the case again this week.
If you've ever wanted to embrace island living, a Shoalhaven acreage property that's on the market can afford you that exclusiveness.
The lifestyle change could be ideal for those tired of the day-to-day city grind, with no traffic lights on the island and the main access point being via boat.
The house, sitting on five acres is located at Comerong Island.
We talk to the owners about living in this unique location.
The Illawarra couple who purchased the "half-house" in Warrawong plan to move into the dilapidated home while they plot their plans for the iconic property.
The new owners are Sam Jones and Lucia Alonso Sanchez, who own a Wollongong-based design practice.
Mr Jones spoke exclusively with Real Estate View about their plans for this recognisable property.
Meanwhile, a home on a sought-after Warilla street is on the market for the first time in 35 years.
The home at 20 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla is due to be auctioned on November 29. It has an auction guide of $3.3 million.
Homes in this street tend to be tightly-held, with three residential sales there so far in 2022.
Finally, The Block's first season set in regional Australia has left a mixed legacy, with one team taking away a record amount of prize money and three others failing to sell under the hammer.
This season saw teams working on properties in Gisborne, in regional Victoria - the first time the hit series has ventured outside a capital city.
Read more here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
