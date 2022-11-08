Slow-moving delivery could hold up traffic on Wednesday night

A 365-tonne generator bound for the Tallawarra power station could hold up traffic on Wednesday night.
A 121-metre long transporter carrying the generator, which has come from Poland, will move out from Port Kembla at 9.30pm on Wednesday night under police escort.
From there it will head south along the Princes Motorway to the Tallawarra power station, where it will be used in the construction of the carbon offset, gas and hydrogen power station, Tallawarra B.
The travel route will include Springhill Road, Five Islands Road and the M1 Princes Motorway.
Southbound access on the Princes Highway from Dapto to Yallah will also be impacted while the oversize vehicle accesses Yallah Bay Road.
Motorists are advised to use alternative southbound routes via the Princes Highway or Windang/Shellharbour Road as the operation will be slow moving.
Motorists will not be able to pass escort vehicles and are asked to follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
