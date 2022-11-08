Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Slow-moving delivery could hold up traffic on Wednesday night

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 8 2022 - 6:21pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new generator for the Tallawarra power station will be transported from Port Kembla on Wednesday night. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A 365-tonne generator bound for the Tallawarra power station could hold up traffic on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.