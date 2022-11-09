Has COVID isolation made us more susceptible to the strange? This Illawarra psychic thinks so

Have you seen something move from the corner of your eye, or heard an unexplainable knock on your door?
You may not be the only one, according to an Illawarra psychic.
Since millions of people were plunged into isolation during the COVID pandemic, fourth-generation Illawarra psychic Isabel Vrtkovski said the number of people reaching out to her locally about spiritual activity has increased.
Ms Vrtkovski has been a psychic in the Illawarra for more than 20 years, and before her, Ms Vrtkovski's mother was a psychic in the region, too, she said.
Ms Vrtkovski, who is based in Albion Park, believes increased spiritual activity in the Illawarra in the wake of COVID isolation has sent people searching for answers.
She said locals have connected with her over everything from seeing things in their peripheral vision to televisions flicking on and off and doorbells ringing by themselves.
After spending so much time in solitude during COVID, Ms Vrtkovski believes people are relying more on their intuition than ever, and many have become more open to encounters.
"During isolation, people had more time to themselves, but when we're leading busy lives, we don't look in," she said.
"That intuitive talk comes from a quiet mind - people have been more in tune, listening and feeling."
The COVID pandemic left many yearning for connection, and while Ms Vrtkovski said some found spiritual connections, research in the wake of the pandemic revealed many turned to religion.
One in 10 Australians said the COVID-19 pandemic made their religious faith stronger, according to a report by the Washington-based Pew Research Centre, and a Copenhagen study revealed Google searches for 'prayer' in 2020 reached the highest level ever-recorded in more than 90 countries.
"Many people are going through really hard times at the moment, and when people are going through hard times, their emotions are heightened, which attracts energy," she said.
Most of the people who have approached her about experiences have been around Lake Illawarra, she said, where she believes construction in the area has stirred up spirits.
Ms Vrtkovski said she has also had her fair share of spiritual encounters recently, from waking up to the smell of an old man, to hearing steps running up and down her corridor.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
