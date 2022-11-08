A Barrack Heights woman has been jailed after a brawl outside Wollongong nightspot Mr Crown that a Magistrate likened to a "riot".
Emily Clifford, 25, faced Wollongong Local Court yesterday for sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of affray after a night out nearly a year ago descended into violence.
Clifford, along with another woman and her male cousin, left the Mr Crown nightclub at 1.10am on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
At the time, there was already an argument between multiple people occurring across Crown Street.
Clifford's cousin ran across the road and got close to the argument which by then was becoming a fight.
Clifford and her female companion also crossed the street, before Clifford began to yell at people involved in the melee.
Clifford then moved closer to a man in the group until she was in his face, according to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court.
Clifford pushed the man in the chest, causing him to stumble, before her female friend allegedly punched the man in the head with her right arm.
The man pushed Clifford's friend away, causing her to fall on her bottom, as Clifford hits the man and continues to attempt to belt him.
Clifford and allegedly her friend turned on another male member of the group, punching and kicking him while he cowered with his head in his hands.
Bystanders attempted to separate Clifford without success, as Clifford's friend allegedly grabbed the man by his shirt and kicked him as Clifford punched the man as he attempted to flee.
Then, Cliffford's cousin returned with a baseball bat and beat another man several times. This starts an all-out brawl on Crown Street.
Clifford walked away to pick up her thongs before she walks back to the fracas and attempted to rile up men in the group.
Security have to hold back then men and Clifford while they exchanged verbal threats.
Clifford and her friend then left the area, getting into their car parked behind the Harp Hotel and driving off.
The entire scene is caught on CCTV footage and after a police appeal, Clifford turned herself in to police in January.
In sentencing Clifford, Magistrate Roger Prowse described Clifford's behaviour as "violent, thuggish" acts.
"You weren't acting in self defence, you were acting like an intoxicated thug," Mr Prowse said.
Mr Prowse also cast doubt on character references that were tendered to the court, noting Clifford's record for violent offences.
"You decided on this night for no apparent reason to get stuck into people, a widespread roiling mass, just short of a riot."
Mr Prowse sentenced Clifford to 11 months in prison with a six-month non parole period.
Clifford's lawyer, Caitlin Drabble later appealed the sentence, with an appeal date in the District Court set for December.
Mr Prowse refused bail until that date.
