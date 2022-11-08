Night work to close M1 Princes Motorway in Appin and Figtree in coming days

Motorists are being advised to allow for extra travel time as some locations on the M1 Princes motorway will be closed for night work in the coming days.
The on-ramp from Appin Road to the M1 Princes Motorway will be closed from 7:30pm to 4 am on Thursday, November 10 for repair and resurfacing.
A detour will be in place via the Old Princes Highway and motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control.
The M1 Princes Motorway at Figtree will also be closed for maintenance work from Monday November 14 to Thursday November 17, between 8pm and 4am.
Work will be carried out in both directions and motorists will be required to drive to changed traffic conditions with intermittent closures and reduced speed limit.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
