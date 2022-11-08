A Mount Warrigal man who allegedly led police on a high speed chase through a Warrawong storage facility will remain behind bars.
Matthew Anshaw, 35, appeared in Wollongong Local Court via video link from Parklea jail today and applied for bail.
Anshaw has pleaded not guilty to 10 driving and firearms charges resulting from hair-raising chase in October.
About 2.11pm on October 27, police detectives and highway patrol units attempted to stop Anshaw inside Kennards Self Storage in Warrawong.
Anshaw was driving a navy BMW sedan allegedly out of registration and is disqualified from driving until 2033.
At the entrance to the storage facility, police got out of their cars and told Anshaw to stop, before he allegedly reversed harshly away from police.
This began a high-speed pursuit through the self-storage facility.
At one point, Anshaw allegedly was travelling in reverse at high speed attempting to evade police. Trying to right his vehicle with a "J" turn, according to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court, Anshaw lost control and collided with metal pillars in the carport.
This destroyed the pillars and left Anshaw's BMW with a flat tyre, and police describe Anshaw as being visibly "shook" by the impact.
Detectives tried to block Anshaw with a police Hyundai 4WD however Anshaw allegedly charged into the car and smashed into the front of the police car.
Continuing in reverse, Anshaw allegedly collided with another pillar and the same police car, before racing towards the front gates.
There, one NSW police car and a motorcycle were set to block Anshaw's escape, however Anshaw allegedly did not slow down and collided with the police car, causing injuries to the officer inside.
Later, after allegedly colliding with a storage unit, Anshaw got out of the car and attempted to escape by foot.
Police stopped Anshaw at gunpoint before four officers were required to wrestle him to the ground and handcuff him.
Later searches of Anshaw's car and storage units accessed by Anshaw allegedly discovered a taser, a Glock ball bearing pistol with bullets, other ammunition, a homemade pipe gun, vials of prohibited drugs and altered number plates.
In a later police interview, Anshaw allegedly admitted to having the weapons and number plates but told police the weapons were not his or toys.
In court on Tuesday, Anshaw was unsuccessful in applying for bail and will return to court in December. when a hearing date will be set.
