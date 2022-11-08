Illawarra Mercury
LOOSE ENDS: Big finish awaits in Zone Triples

By Mike Driscoll
Updated November 9 2022 - 11:11am, first published 10:10am
Wiseman Parks Wayne Lee, Heath Austin and Bruce Evans are into the Zone Reserve Triples final. Picture by Mike Driscoll

Warilla have a team in each of the three Zone Triples finals this weekend, but all face a dangerous opponent who have timed their best form perfectly for a shot at making next year's state championships.

