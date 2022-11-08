LOOSE ENDS: Big finish awaits in Zone Triples

Warilla have a team in each of the three Zone Triples finals this weekend, but all face a dangerous opponent who have timed their best form perfectly for a shot at making next year's state championships.
While entry numbers for the Open (state) Triples, plus the Seniors and Grade 5-7 President's Reserve Triples are well down on recent years the tournament has been excellent with a host of upsets and surprise finalists.
Figtree Sports trio Grahame Cook, Denis Cooper and Steve Simeon (skip) must have feared an early exit when they drew Warilla internationals Gary Kelly, Corey Wedlock and Aaron Teys first-up.
But cruel luck left the tournament favourites stranded in Melbourne with their flight cancelled last Saturday week and no option but to forfeit, as Simeon and partners moved into round three.
Good fortune is only valuable if you exploit it and the Falcons made it count with back-to-back wins over Towradgi's Peter Grubb 30-16 and Daniel Doyle's Windang rink 23-17 to claim a place in the final.
Now they face another top Warilla rink - Aaron Spears, Craig Roberts and state bowler Lee Stinson (skip) - who have won four games including beating their clubmates Travis Moran, Jamie Mitchell and Jeremy Henry 21-19 in the semi-finals.
Stinson travels from Orange to Warilla on seemingly a weekly basic and has been the form bowler in Zone 16 over the past 18 months.
The reigning Zone Singles and Pairs champion went within an ace of winning two state titles in the 2021 finals earlier this year, while teenage recruit Moran (ex-Engadine) is a top prospect and the experienced Spears won the South Pacific Fours with Albion Park last January.
Warilla Bowls will host the Open Triples final and Reserves decider on Sunday morning (10am), while on Saturday morning Kiama BC is headquarters for an intriguing Seniors final.
Towradgi's Brian Suckley and Robbie Warren have bags of big match experience and are coming off a triumph in the Zone Senior Pairs in September and along with the ever-consistent David Wakeling take on Warilla's Charlie Grech, Barry Peters and Paul Majkowycz for the Over 60s crown.
Majkowycz and partners have overcome a tough draw to play better with every match, capped off by a 27-14 victory over Mark Sunderland (Figtree) in the semi-finals.
Finally, Warilla's Brett Shephard, Aldo Di Martino and Chris Cusack (skip) have won four matches and meet surprise packet Wiseman Park in Sunday's Reserves final.
Wiseman Park lead, Irishman Wayne Lee and Heath Austin (second) have only been playing bowls for 18 months and with skip Bruce Evans are in terrific form with three double-figure wins.
Opponents Warilla have an overall edge in experience with Cusack and Di Martino former Zone champions but know they'll have to be at their best to beat the tournament giant-killers.
The three Triples champions will represent Zone 16 at the 2022-23 NSW State Championships next July.
It's a big few weeks for many bowlers with the men's and women's pennant champions preparing for the State Pennant Finals in divisions 1-4 on November 18-20.
Warilla continue their support of top-class bowls by hosting the men's Division 4 finals with Jamberoo the Zone representatives.
Two composite teams were in excellent touch to advance to next year's State Mixed Pairs Finals, after winning the qualifying event at Figtree Sports.
Warilla's Pam Willetts and Wiseman Park's Mal Wright, along with Figtree's Scottish international Kay Moran and Kiama's Paul Rooke both won four games to earn a spot at the 2022-23 State Championships.
Nineteen teams nominated for the Illawarra Mixed Pairs playoffs with record numbers across the state bidding for 32 finals spots next July.
The format at Figtree was six sections of round-robin play last Saturday with the winners advancing into two sections of three teams on the Sunday with each sectional winner booking their spot to the NSW finals.
Along with the two overall champions, the other sectional winners last Saturday were Oak Flats' Dianna Knowles and Bill Farrell, plus husband and wife Dave and Suzanne Tyrrell (Windang) who finished runners-up to Moran and Rooke in their Sunday finals.
Woonona's Vicki Bott and her son Peter also won their Saturday section, along with Denise Ryan and her son Nathan, who were runners-up to Willetts and Wright on the Sunday.
Finally, Warilla's Vicki Turner and Leone Barnett clinched a spot at next year's NSW Women's State Championships in State Pairs following a 20-17 away victory over Bowral in the Regional Playoff final.
Warilla won the District State Pairs earlier last week, along with Wiseman Park's Delia Raine and Helen Hallenan - sub for Carol Owen - who took out the District Seniors Pairs.
Both teams will feature at next year's NSW Women's State Championships.
Jim McRorie, Paul Majkowycz and Jeremy Henry claimed the Warilla Indoor Triples in a memorable final which went down to the last bowl.
Henry's men edged out Glenn Beveridge, Chris Smith and Craig Roberts 14-13 with the match tied five times.
Henry trailed 11-10 but picked up on a four on the penultimate 17 th end, only for Roberts' side to strike back and be holding three shots on the last end as they chased an extra end decider.
Roberts had to be content with two shots after Henry knocked out one of his opponent's bowls to seal victory.
Meanwhile, Peter Ryan, Paul Majkowycz, Rob Glen and Eric Haynes (skip) claimed the Indoor Fours title with a 22-14 win over Paul Collins, Jamie Mitchell, Neil McCall and Geoff McGillivray (skip) in the final.
With Warilla boasting a world class indoor facility the club can run an indoor club championships, plus the traditional outdoor titles each year.
