Illawarra residents can take a free bicycle tour through their own neighbourhoods this weekend to discover the region's hidden connections, in a community effort to encourage cycling.
The Illawarra Bicycle Users Group will host two free guided rides at the weekend through the Corrimal and Wollongong areas to help residents re-discover their own neighbourhood from the seat of a bike.
Illawarra Bicycle Users Group Chairperson Beth Robrahn said she hopes the guided rides will encourage locals to ditch the car and choose the bike for short trips.
"There's a surprising number of connections in neighbourhoods that are good for riding and people just don't know about them," Ms Robrahn said.
"We'll be focusing on those trips to local places like going to the shops, visiting parks and beaches, running errands and riding with your kids to school."
The initiative, funded by a Wollongong Council Connecting Neighbours grant, is modelled after a successful program run by the City of Sydney aimed at getting more people on bikes.
Ms Robrahn is an advocate for sustainable transport, and hopes the rides will encourage others to reduce their own transport emissions.
The rides will be led by bicycle education experts from Pedal Set Go with help from members of the llawarra Bicycle Users Group, who also helped plan the routes.
Member and Fairy Meadow resident Rhonda Hunt has been riding a bike for 40 years, has been trained as a "ride leader", an accreditation from Bicycle NSW.
Ms Hunt hopes to help lead more neighbourhood rides around Wollongong as the community continues to embrace cycling.
"It's been incredible seeing the number of bike riders increase in the lead up to the UCI and since the pandemic started," she said.
"By joining the guided rides, I hope people will see how they can start to ride their bikes for short trips near their home - it's a fun, healthy way to get around."
Rides will be approximately two hours and will be held on Saturday 12 November (Corrimal, East Corrimal, Bellambi, Fernhill and Towradgi) and Sunday 13 November (Fairy Meadow, Gwynneville, Keiraville and North Wollongong).
Riders should bring their own bikes and helmets, and can visit the Illawarra Bicycle Users Group on Facebook for further details and to register.
