Santa Claus has begun visiting towns around Australia and the world, with a snuggly igloo and reindeer welcoming the jolly old fellow to Wollongong this week.
Families can begin lining up at Wollongong Central with long wish-lists in hand from Saturday (with a quick visit on Thursday), though be warned as Father Christmas already knows who has been naughty and who has been nice.
"I hope he likes [the throne], I hope it doesn't clash with his outfit," said Tim Buckley, the man responsible for designing a temporary home fit for the international celebrity.
While the bearded fellow will stop by many shopping centres, surf clubs and the like, parents may be especially excited about the special soundtrack that can put babies to sleep and the temperature controlled igloo.
Mr Buckley said the music was a composition of the natural sounds glaciers and ice make, which is often used for sleep and meditation - something to certainly aid melt-downs that may ensue waiting to see Santa.
"This sensory experience will help calm the children who are a bit anxious about meeting Santa, and this type of frequency will help create a healing and anxiety free environment," he said.
The igloo, which houses Saint Nick's throne, is also climate controlled with air-conditioning and perfect to keep the big man cool just like he was back in the North Pole.
The planning for the unique holiday home began in July, Mr Buckley said, with all the "hard work" paying off at completion this week.
Santa will arrive in Wollongong for an evening parade on Thursday with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, landing in the Crown Street Mall at 5:30pm.
Mr Claus' throne will be ready for photos from Saturday November 12 at Wollongong Central and will be located on Level One, across from David Jones and Peter Alexander.
Families wanting their children or pets to meet Santa must make a booking via: www.wollongongcentral.com.au.
Meantime, Wollongong City Council is calling on the community to grab something for their Giving Tree whilst shopping - with the annual appeal aiming to give every child a chance to celebrate the holidays with something special. For more details on the appeal, contact the council.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
