A total lunar eclipse, known as a blood moon, rose over Australia on Tuesday evening, and photographers around the Illawarra captured some spectacular images.
Illawarra Mercury photographer Adam McLean captured the moon's red hue, stark against the night sky.
Readers shared their own photos on the Illawarra Mercury's Facebook page.
Darron Malone captured multiple shots from Albion Park Rail, showing the moon throughout the evening, while Chad Williamson Potts shared spectacular close ups.
