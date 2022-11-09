With Australia celebrating the national recycling week, Green Connect is urging Illawarra residents to do their bit and save their pre-possessed treasures from ending up in the landfill.
The not-for-profit organisation which runs op shops in Unanderra and the University of Wollongong (UOW) campus is known for its environmental friendly practices around waste management.
Green Connect General Manager Robert Servine said the days of disposable items were coming to an end.
"We are pleased to announce that last year we diverted 160 tonnes of waste in the Illawarra through our recycling and other waste initiatives," Mr Servine said, "the op shops have certainly made a huge contribution to that."
The two op shops accept donations for reusing and recycling of items ranging from clothing, crockery, electronic items, craft supplies, linen, small items of furniture, shoes, bags and accessories, toys and most items people have in their home.
"We have a drop off location at the back of our warehouse on First Avenue in Unanderra in which donors are greeted by our wonderful team to take in donations," Mr Servine said.
Green Connect has 55 waste streams with the aim of re-purposing as many items as possible.
"When we receive an item that cannot be re-homed, we strip it down to its bare components and distribute them in our waste streams," he said.
"For example, if we receive an electrical item that doesn't work, we will pull it apart and place the outer components in hard plastic recycling, its mechanical components into E-waste and any metal components are recycled through Infrabuild."
Green Connect op shops are a popular sustainable and affordable choice for buyers in the Illawarra.
UOW Green Connect op shop coordinator Emma Baselier said the generous community donations allow the shop to offer a broad range of stock.
"We have party outfits, running shoes, jewellery, homewares, jeans and books. It's a lovely, colourful, safe place to shop," she said.
Green Connect also provides employment to those who have experienced barriers in the past such as former refugees, young people, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"By making sustainable shopping choices this National Recycling week, you are helping us to heal people and planet," Mr Servine said.
