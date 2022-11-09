Emma McKeon is Australia's most decorated Olympian but Wollongong's swim queen has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.
There was a time just after the Tokyo Olympics - when McKeon unfurled one of the greatest individual performances in Olympic history, pillaging four gold and three bronze medals to become Australia's most-decorated Olympian.- that the 28-year-old seriously considered walking away from the sport.
History shows McKeon went on to also become the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete in history, after winning six gold medals as well as a silver and bronze in Birmingham earlier this year, to take her career Commonwealth Games tally to 20 medals.
Having achieved so much already one wouldn't begrudge McKeon choosing to slow down and look to kick-start her life after swimming.
But McKeon told the Mercury she still had unfinished business and was keen to race at the Paris Olympics in 2024.
"I think my goals at the moment are around keeping on enjoying the sport and keep improving on those little things because I feel the last couple of years have been huge," she said.
"There is less than two years to Paris and all my eyes are on that and everything I'm doing now is with that kind of in mind but also realising it is still a long way away so I'm also keeping myself motivated and enjoying things outside of the pool as well.
"Swimming is such a short period of my life so I definitely want to get as much as I can out of it now.
"I'm still swimming well and still enjoying it and still loving the lifestyle of swimming.
"So that is what I'm focused on at the moment but I know there is a whole other life ahead of me for what comes next so I'm also excited for that."
The Mercury caught up with McKeon on Tuesday night while she was attending a sports presentation evening at her old school The Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS).
Her family, including brother David McKeon was also on hand as TIGS announced its new Junior School House Shield, would now be called the 'McKeon Shield', to recognise the achievements of David McKeon.
"It is pretty cool, we came here from kindergarten through to year 12. It was a long time ago now but I guess to have that recognition from our school is really nice," she said.
"I haven't been back for a long time and it's a bit of a weird feeling coming back but it was pretty cool to present some of the sports awards and do a bit of a Q&A with the students. I had a lot of fun."
McKeon is set to return back to her training base on the Gold Coast to prepare for the FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne on December 13-18.
She swam in a short course event last year but this will be her first shortcourse world championships in 12 years.
"I'm looking forward to that. I haven't raced a shortcourse world championships since my very first team, which was in 2010 so it will be cool to be back on that and doing it in front of a home crowd is an added bonus."
Mckeon is a finalist in the Mercury's Illawarra Sports Awards on Thursday night at the Fraternity Club.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
