Illawarra Sports Award winners are set to be announced

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 9 2022 - 1:39pm, first published 1:30pm
Shellharbour's Ellen Perez reached the US Open semi-final earlier this year with her doubles partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez but fell just short, losing in three sets, in a phenomenal effort representing Australia.

After a long time coming, the Illawarra Sports Awards are officially back. The region's best athletes, coaches, volunteers and facilitators will be celebrated at the Fraternity Club on Thursday evening - with the winners of all the award categories to be unveiled.

