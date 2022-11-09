After a long time coming, the Illawarra Sports Awards are officially back. The region's best athletes, coaches, volunteers and facilitators will be celebrated at the Fraternity Club on Thursday evening - with the winners of all the award categories to be unveiled.
The Sports Awards, presented by the Mercury, the Illawarra Academy of Sport and the Illawarra Credit Union, features eight categories including Elite Male And Female Athlete Of The Year, Coach Of The Year, Local Hero Of The Year, Team Of The Year, Sporting Moment Of The Year, Junior Athlete Of The Year and the Mercury People's Choice Award. Here are the finalists for the categories.
Elite Female And Male Athlete Of The Year
These two awards celebrate the region's world class stars that have made their mark across the globe. They are the best of the best in their respective sports and are at the top of their game.
Here are the finalists for the Elite Female Athlete Of The Year Award: Kezie Apps and Keeley Davis [same ticket] (rugby league), Tinka Easton (judo), Caitlin Foord (football), Jasmine Greenwood (para-swimming), Emma McKeon (swimming), Ellen Perez (tennis).
Here are the finalists for the Elite Male Athlete Of The Year Award: Ali Day (surf life saving), Blake Govers and Flynn Ogilvie [same ticket] (hockey), Luke Pople (wheelchair basketball), Alex Volkanovski (mixed martial arts), Adam Zampa (cricket).
Coach Of The Year
The boss. The mentor and motivator. They are there setting up before players arrive and packing up well after everyone has left. But they're also developing game plans, acknowledging performances and commitment to the cause, as well as putting arms around shoulders just when it's needed.
Local Hero Of The Year
They can be someone who has been involved for one year, or decades. They're a volunteer, or official on a retainer where the money they use goes back into investment in the club or association they're involved with, but must not be a wage earning or semi-professional role.
Here are the finalists: Debra Banks (Special Olympics), Steve Delaney (basketball), David Griffin (surf life saving), Michael McClelland (athletics), Yani Sekuloski (football), Peter Vrtkovski (football).
Team Of The Year
It's been a difficult couple of years. Whether it has been because of lockdowns or La Nina, clubs have struggled to conduct regular training sessions, let alone be on the pitch, court and fields at game-time.
But out of adversity comes triumph, grit and determination. The team of the year may well be a premiership winner, but it could also be a remarkable story of defying the odds, just to be out there and stay physically fit and active.
Read more: Govers eager to give back to Wollongong
Mercury People's Choice Award
We have picked a shortlist of talented Illawarra sportspeople that was voted for by you. It's a diverse, talented group that has thrilled and engaged us all as family, friends and fans this year.
Here are the finalists: Xavier Cooks (basketball), Kezie Apps and Sam Bremner [same ticket] (rugby league), Blake Govers and Flynn Ogilvie [same ticket], Ali Day , Caitlin Foord, Tinka Easton, Sam Froling (basketball), Sam Goodman (boxing), Jasmine Greenwood, Jonathan Goerlach (para triathlon), Ben Hunt (rugby league), Jessica Hull (athletics), Emma McKeon, Kerry Parker (horse racing), Luke Pople, Alex Volkanovski, Adam Zampa.
Sporting Moment Of The Year
The Illawarra has been so lucky to have so many moments of success on the local, national and international stage in 2022, as we return to full sporting competition. We want to showcase the best our athletes and leading sportspeople in the best possible way, from the football field, to the athletics track, swimming pool, octagon and race tracks. On the night we will count down the best moments of 2022, with a focus on Illawarra sporting achievements.
Read more: Foord must go down as one of the greatest
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.