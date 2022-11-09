Jamberoo Mountain Road to remain closed until Christmas

Jamberoo Mountain Road will remain closed until the new year, with the repair work currently out to tender.
Kiama Council has advised tender applications will close December 2, with the tender panel's recommendation of a contractor expected to come up during their December council meeting.
Once a contractor is appointed, repair works are likely to start early in 2023 and is expected to take several months to fix the road which is deemed unfit for motorists.
The council's Director of Engineering and Works, Mike Dowd, said delay was due to the complexity of the repairs and the number of damaged sites - with damage to four separate areas of the road.
Mr Dowd said the council was working proactively with local residents to minimise impacts of the road closure and to allow only those who live directly on the road limited access to their properties.
Residents will not be allowed to direct other road users to travel on the road.
All residents, locals and road users are reminded Jamberoo Mountain Road remains closed as it is unstable, severely damaged and not fit for general traffic.
The road closure is between Misty Lane and The Abbey.
Council has written to the NSW Government to seek the reclassification of Jamberoo Mountain Road as a state road.
