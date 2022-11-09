What does COP27 means for the Illawarra?

With the biggest world climate conference underway in Egypt, Councillor Mithra Cox has explained what COP27 means for the Illawarra.
The conference which commenced on Sunday, November 6 will go on for another two weeks with countries discussing and coordinating their climate action plans.
One topic of discussion however, Councillor Cox said, which has never been discussed in the past 26 years is on the agenda this year.
"One of the really significant things that is on the agenda for the first time is this concept of loss and damage. Damages that particularly developing nations are already seeing from climate change and who is responsible to pay for that," she said.
Cr Cox said the climate impacts are getting more apparent than ever which Australia has experienced firsthand with the bush fires and floods.
The councillor believes the Illawarra has had rapid transformation in the past year with a major shift from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy.
"It's a huge transformation for the Illawarra, because we are traditionally a fossil fuel based industry, we've got lots of coal mines," she said.
Cr Cox said there was already an interest shown by at least three companies for building offshore wind as part of the renewable energy zone.
The councillor believes the shift is closer than ever with the plans expected to materialise within the next eight years.
There are steps that the community can take at a personal level to help the Illawarra tackle climate change, Cr Cox said.
"Cutting gas is a really important step, there has been a gradual shift towards electrifying everything at a household level," she said.
With energy prices peaking, Cr Cox said there is no better to time to go solar.
"Cost of solar panels is cheaper than it's ever been. People who already have solar have been shielded from the sudden electricity price shock," she said.
Other fossil fuel energy usages at a household level can be cut by installing electrical appliances and ultimately making the switch to an electric vehicle.
"Instead of using gas for hot water, you can have a solar hot water system and then when you are looking to buy a new car, try to consider an electric one which can plug into your solar panels which you already have installed so its important to make the change in that order."
