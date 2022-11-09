A new government report has revealed the extent of the teaching crisis in NSW, as Illawarra teachers struggle under the weight of unsustainable workloads.
The NSW public sector's People Matter survey revealed two thirds of public school teachers feel burnt out, and less than one third of teachers say they can keep their work stress at an acceptable level.
Kiera High School teacher Trystan Loades said teachers simply do not have enough time in the working day to do their job, forcing competent, strong teachers to exit the workforce.
"At our school, we've got strong teachers looking to take a year's leave without pay because they need a break," Mr Loades said.
Mr Loades said the past three years have been "incredibly hard" for teachers, as many schools were forced to manage teacher absences through COVID, putting further pressure on an already-stretched workforce.
Mr Loades said the needs of students are becoming more complex, and schools are expected to personalise learning, putting more pressure on time-poor teachers.
"High school teachers have had the same amount of prep time since 1950, but the job and expectations are vastly different," he said.
Less than 1 in 5 believe they have time to do their job well and are fairly paid for the work they do, the People Matter Survey revealed.
NSWTF president Angelo Gavrielatos said the survey results confirmed the extent of the classroom crisis in NSW, far worse than those seen in previous years.
"This is the government's own research confirming we have a crisis in the teaching workforce due to unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries," Mr Gavrielatos said.
Mr Gavrielatos said the high rate of teacher burnout was reflected in the growing shortages of teachers across NSW.
He said without fixing wages and workload problems, the government will not be able to address teacher shortages.
Mr Gavrielatos said the Perrottet Government has known about worsening problems in the teaching profession for years, yet have done nothing meaningful to fix them.
