Fairy Meadow's troubled circus school has been handed an 11th-hour lifeline with classes to continue into the school holidays. But the battle to save the charity organisation is yet to be won.
Former general manager Jonathan Christley has, together with David Curtis and Nicole Poulton, taken over operations of Circus Monoxide from the outgoing management committee and ready to breathe new life into it.
For now, it means classes will continue until the end of term and holiday workshops in January will be announced.
"We are going to try to bring back the circus from the edge, bring it back to a viable operation," Mr Christley said.
"We want to involve the community, we want them to feel like they can contribute on many levels ... and be accessible to all community members."
It follows two weeks of turmoil for employees, students and parents after a shock announcement by the previous management the 25-year-old school would need to close permanently.
Families were told ongoing pressures such as rent, an increase of more than 300 per cent to insurance and other operating expenses made the business not viable. Meantime, the charity has been without a general manager for nearly 12 months.
Mr Christley said the new management committee's focus would be employing more staff, increasing class sizes and reassessing their location due to ongoing costs.
But Ms Poulton reiterated they would need more hands on deck to help with the process, while they were open to hearing any idea about ways to keep Monoxide sustainable.
"If Circus Monoxide is to survive we need to draw on this support and create a community based strategy," she said.
"We would like to thank the retiring committee for their work, they were able to navigate an era where COVID impacted the service in many unexpected ways, and where costs increased dramatically."
Circus Monoxide has been an iconic name in the community since they began in 1996, and has been offering circus training since 200 - with skills classes for children and adults in aerials, silks, trapeze and unicycles.
They've also run programs for diverse communities such as kids on the autism spectrum as well as champion fundraisers for other community causes.
Parents have told the Mercury there is nothing else like it in the region, giving kids (and adults) the opportunity to learn unique skills in an environment without expectations and pressure.
Mr Christley will be at the space over the next week chatting with parents, students and staff.
Anyone keen to contribute ideas or some hands-on help can email: jonc@circusmonoxide.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
