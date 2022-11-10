Illawarra Mercury
Benjamin Thompson pleads guilty to Helensburgh stabbing

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:15pm, first published 3:40pm
Benjamin Thompson stabbed two people outside a home in Merrigong Place, Helensburgh in February. Pictures from Facebook and Google Maps.

A young man who stabbed two people outside a Helensburgh home, narrowly missing the heart of one of his victims, has been taken into custody after admitting to the crimes.

