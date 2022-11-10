A young man who stabbed two people outside a Helensburgh home, narrowly missing the heart of one of his victims, has been taken into custody after admitting to the crimes.
Benjamin Thompson, now 20, pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, using an offensive weapon and reckless wounding in relation to the events of February.
On the night of February 20 he and a 25-year-old former friend exchanged a volley of hostile messages and arranged to meet at Charles Harper Park in Helensburgh to fight.
In an audio message, the then 19-year-old said to the man: "Five minutes alone c--t, I'll be five minutes alone and I'll have a knife ready to go to your f---ing gut, you f----t c--t, come over here".
When the man arrived he found Thompson had left so he went to the back shed of a Merrigong Place home he had once lived but did not tell the occupants, having been prohibited from the residence through an apprehended domestic violence order.
He and Thompson continued to exchange messages and shortly after midnight arranged to meet at Helensburgh Cemetery.
There Thompson hit the victim in the head with a tyre iron, causing blood to run down his face, before fleeing into the bush.
The victim picked up the tyre iron and used it to smash four windows of Thompson's car, then returned to the Merrigong Place home.
Sometime later the 40-year-old resident of the home saw Thompson, whom he knew, yelling outside.
About 1am Thompson - armed with a metal rod and a long, fork-tipped knife - approached the home and the resident told him to leave as the other man was not there.
Thompson began recording his interactions with the resident on his phone and multiple times told the man he would cut his head off.
He left and the resident called 000, telling the operator he was concerned Thompson would kill him or someone else.
In the meantime Thompson went to his Helensburgh home, armed himself with two knives then returned to Merrigong Place, also carrying a metal pole.
He smashed all the windows of the resident's car then attacked the 40-year-old, swinging the pole at him before stabbing him with the knife.
Thompson's former friend came out and pulled Thompson off the other man, but he was also stabbed.
Fearing Thompson would kill him if he didn't disarm him, he straddled Thompson and punched him until he appeared to lose consciousness.
After a short time Thompson got up and the younger victim grabbed the two knives, then sat on him so he couldn't leave.
Meanwhile, the resident's mother - who also lived at the home - called 000, frightened her son would die because he was bleeding heavily from the chest.
The other victim left, worried he would get in trouble for breaching the apprehended violence order, and was taken to Wollongong Hospital by others.
There he had surgery to clean and repair an eight centimetre stab wound to the right side of his chest, and lacerations to his arm and ear.
The 40-year-old underwent surgery at St George Hospital for a potentially life-threatening stab wound to the left side of his chest which narrowly missed his heart but cut his spleen and fractured his rib, which in turn injured his lung.
Thompson later told police he was drunk on "goon" on the night of the attack and it was all a "big blur".
At Wollongong Local Court this week, the Crown prosecutor applied to have Thompson - who was granted bail in April to attend residential rehabilitation - taken into custody.
The prosecutor said the offences were "extremely serious", wounding with intent carried a maximum penalty of 25 years' imprisonment, and there was a strong public interest in having a convicted person begin serving their sentence as soon as practical.
Defence lawyer Nick Ashby said his client was just 19 at the time of the crime and had no prior convictions.
Mr Ashby said Thompson "contributed magnificently" to the rehabilitation program and his case worker spoke highly of him.
While full-time imprisonment was "very very likely," he said, it was not inevitable and Thompson might end up serving his sentence in the community on an intensive corrections order.
But Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said she did not accept this submission and in her view, there was no alternative sentence but full-time imprisonment available.
Magistrate Fleming said there were no special or exceptional circumstances to justify Thompson remaining on bail.
Thompson will front Wollongong District Court next month for sentencing, where the judge will also take into account offences of damaging property, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
