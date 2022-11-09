Illawarra Mercury
Michael Samaras says Wollongong needs to rethink connection to Bob Sredersas

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated November 10 2022 - 9:37am, first published 9:30am
Former Wollongong councillor Michael Samaras spent nearly four years investigating the cloudy past of an instrumental benefactor to Wollongong Art Gallery, uncovering links to Nazi war crimes. Picture: Supplied

The man who uncovered the Nazi past of Wollongong art benefactor Bronius 'Bob' Sredersas says that Wollongong needs to tell a new story about the connections between the city and the Holocaust.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

