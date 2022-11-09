Young home owners in the Illawarra are being warned to watch out for a deadly dust lurking in their renovation projects.
On a visit to Wollongong the Asbestos Diseases Foundation of Australia (ADFA) warned of a time bomb waiting for young families tackling home improvements in fibro housing across the Illawarra.
Barry Robson, president of the ADFA said people in the Illawarra were particularly vulnerable to being exposed to asbestos due to the high number of fibro homes that are now being demolished and renovated.
He was speaking at an event to raise awareness about asbestos related diseases like the cancer of the lining of the lungs, mesothelioma.
"Exposure to asbestos is a massive risk. People are buying cheaper housing, which are normally fibro homes, and they are renovating themselves. They do not realise the dangers, not just to them, but also to their families and neighbours," he said.
More than 700 people a year are diagnosed with mesothelioma, which is caused by inhaling asbestos fibres. The disease has no cure and in Australia victims often die within 155 days of diagnosis.
Jacqueline Hughes of Turner Freeman Lawyers which supports members of the ADFA is campaigning for legal reforms to bring compensation payments for mesothelioma victims inline with other Australian states.
In NSW, victims' families are missing out on $380,000 in compensation because of a legal precedent known as the Strikwerda principle which means any damages paid to a victim for pain and suffering are deducted from a later claim by dependants.
Ms Hughes also said people think of asbestos-related conditions as affecting only older people but she said the younger generation is at risk of exposure when renovating.
"The younger generation don't think about asbestos when they are doing renovations because they are trying to save money and they do not know asbestos is there. But that is when they are being exposed to it."
Asbestos was used in 3000 products from ceiling tiles, grout, paint and fire proofing.
National Asbestos Awareness Week starts on November 21.
