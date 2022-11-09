Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Timebomb warning for Illawarra home owners at risk of asbestos related disease

By Newsroom
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LtoR, Barry Robson, President of the Asbestos Diseases Foundation of Australia, Kate Robson, treasurer of the Asbestos Diseases Foundation of Australia and Jacqueline Hughes, partner at Turner Freeman. Picture: Robert Peet

Young home owners in the Illawarra are being warned to watch out for a deadly dust lurking in their renovation projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.