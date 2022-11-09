Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Woman admits to concealing information about Bellambi Metro armed robbery

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tania McRitchie had cigarettes and cash she believed to have come from an armed robbery, but failed to tell police. Picture from Facebook.

A Bellambi woman will face sentencing next month after admitting to concealing information about an armed robbery - and driving despite being banned from the roads for almost 30 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.