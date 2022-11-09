A Bellambi woman will face sentencing next month after admitting to concealing information about an armed robbery - and driving despite being banned from the roads for almost 30 years.
Tania McRitchie pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court to charges of concealing a serious indictable offence, dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime and driving while disqualified.
About 4.35am on February 3 this year, an armed robber stole $700 cash and 16 packs of Parker and Simpson cigarettes from Bellambi's Metro Petroleum service station.
Police later searched McRitchie's Cawley Street home and found $45 in her bra, and another $80 on her bedside table.
She claimed she had won the cash on the pokies the night before at Bellambi Bowling Club, but CCTV footage showed she had not received any money.
McRitchie and her housemate each had a pack of Parker and Simpson cigarettes on them; another 14 packs were discovered under a dresser beside her bed.
She told police she had bought them, but agreed facts tendered to the court said McRitchie believed the cigarettes and the cash were the proceeds of the Metro robbery, allegedly committed by someone known to her, but she failed to give this information to police.
Last November, CCTV footage captured McRitchie - who was banned from driving until 2045 - pulling into the same Metro service station in a Holden Commodore.
Lawyer Sian Aldis asked the court for a sentencing assessment report ahead of McRitchie's next appearance.
Ms Aldis said there were no aggravating features to her client's offending and it was "not a given" that McRitchie would have to cop a jail sentence.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.