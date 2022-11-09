Despite a bill opening the way for the Port of Newcastle to start work on a container terminal, Port Kembla's future as the second container gateway in NSW is not yet consigned to history.
Independent member for Lake Macquarie Greg Piper's bill cleared the lower house of the NSW Parliament yesterday. The bill removes penalties on the Port of Newcastle if it exceeds 50,000 containers a year, which effectively prohibited the port from developing a container terminal.
The penalties were imposed as part of the privatisation of NSW's three major ports, Port Botany, Newcastle and Kembla in 2013 and 2014.
The Port of Newcastle, owned by a consortium of The Infrastructure Fund and China Merchants Port Holdings Company, has been pushing for the penalties to be removed so that the port can diversify away from coal, which currently accounts for 90 per cent of the total volume of trade through the harbour.
However, despite this legislative hurdle being passed, Wollongong Councillor and former CEO of Port Kembla Port Corporation Dom Figliomeni said the change would not end Port Kembla's future as a container port.
"In the end, shipping lines and the importers and exporters will go [to] most efficient, the least cost option and the best service for them," he said. "While there can be a lot of grandstanding, the decision will be made by the shipping lines and the importers and exporters."
The simple fact of Port Kembla's relative proximity to the growth centres of Western and Southwestern Sydney, whether by road or rail, meant that Port Kembla would be the preferred location for a second container port, Mr Figliomeni said.
In addition, despite the private member's bill, NSW government policy at multiple levels remains that Port Kembla will be the state's second container port when the need arises. Currently, Port Botany will have capacity to grow until the 2040s.
The NSW government's Future Transport Strategy as well as the Greater Cities Commission identify Port Kembla as the second container terminal for NSW.
While the "unshackling" of the Port of Newcastle was welcomed by farmers in northern NSW as giving them a closer option to export containerised produce, the vast majority of container trade in NSW is imports destined for western and southwest Sydney, with nearly two thirds of all containers brought in to NSW returned empty.
"There are a lot more opportunities for Port Kembla, then from Newcastle, and when you have a look at it, all the growth, whether around Liverpool in southwest Sydney or the huge growth areas around Western Sydney, all of those really lend themselves to Port Kembla."
