Burglar admits to arson and break-ins at Jamberoo, Shellharbour

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 9 2022 - 7:36pm, first published 5:15pm
Cory Milgate, 22, admitted to participating in two break-ins before burning the stolen vehicle he and his accomplice used to get around. Picture from Facebook.

A burglar who took part in two break-ins and later set alight the stolen vehicle he and his accomplice used will try to avoid spending more time behind bars.

