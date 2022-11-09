A burglar who took part in two break-ins and later set alight the stolen vehicle he and his accomplice used will try to avoid spending more time behind bars.
Cory Milgate has pleaded guilty to two aggravated break and enters in company, as well as damaging property by fire, in relation to a short crime spree he and an unidentified associate committed last February.
In the early hours of February 7, 2021, Milgate put $39 of diesel into a Nissan Navara that had been stolen from a Russell Vale home and left the Unanderra service station without paying.
Two days later, at 2.27am, Milgate and his associate arrived at the IGA supermarket in Jamberoo in the same vehicle and broke in through the rear door.
They opened the empty cash registers, then unsuccessfully tried to break into the cigarette cabinet.
Milgate left the store but his accomplice took multiple bottles of alcohol, two of which smashed on the floor as he fled.
The supermarket owner discovered 16 bottles of whiskey had been stolen.
Police later discovered that DNA on the handle of a chisel found in the supermarket was a match to Milgate.
Less then two hours after breaking into the IGA, Milgate and his co-offender arrived at the Australia Post shop in Shellharbour.
The accomplice broke in through the roof while Milgate kept a lookout, but the accomplice failed in his attempts to open the cash register.
Shortly before 5am the owner of the Primbee Newsagency was inside the shop, awaiting a bread delivery, when on CCTV she saw the stolen Navara drive into the adjacent lane.
Moments later she saw Milgate and his associate approach the front door, heard a series of loud bangs, then saw the pair retreat and leave in the vehicle.
About 9.50am that morning, the Rural Fire Service notified police of a vehicle fire in bushland at Mount Pleasant.
When officers arrived, they found the burnt-out remains of the stolen Navara.
Milgate was arrested on unrelated matters later that month and his mobile phone was seized.
On it police found text messages in which Milgate referenced his involvement in the destruction of the Navara, as well as messages that showed he had tried to sell the alcohol stolen from the IGA supermarket.
Milgate faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, where he entered his guilty pleas.
The defence sought a sentencing assessment report for consideration of an intensive corrections report at sentencing, which would see Milgate serve a jail sentence in the community.
He will return to court in December.
Offences of being carried in a car taken without consent, dishonestly obtaining property by deception and aggravated attempted break and enter in company will also be taken into account at sentencing.
