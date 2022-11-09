There's no wrong time to talk about sustainability, says Kylie Flament, as she steps into her role as expert-in-residence at UOW start up hub iAccelerate.
"It's not something that you do when you have time and space to think about it. It has to be there from now, no matter what size of business you are, no matter what stage of business you are."
At iAccelerate, Ms Flament is helping young businesses and start-ups embed sustainability in their businesses from day one.
"Every person, company, and government has to be thinking, what am I doing, how am I doing it, and could I be reducing my negative impacts and increasing my positive impacts?"
As global climate leaders hash out the next round of climate talks at COP27 at Sharm El-Sheikh, locally, there's no time to lose, with the Illawarra bearing the brunt of a changing climate through bushfires and floods, but also leading in the shift from a carbon-intensive to a net zero economy.
Ms Flament said the businesses that will be thriving in this new economy will be the ones that are thinking about sustainability at the core of their business.
"Shifting into a product or a service that is more socially and environmentally responsible is a good move for your long term, financial viability."
During her first two days at iAccelerate, Ms Flament has been involved in how this has happened through the iterative process of developing the idea at the core of each business. While sustainability has been present across all of those she has engaged with, in the various sectors that each business draws from, what sustainability looks like varies as well.
"I've talked to one business about their marketing strategy, sat down and done costings with another business for a new pilot project, I've talked about the modern slavery act and supply chain issues, we've talked about environmental footprint and the circular economy. The possibilities are endless."
These kinds of conversations draw on Ms Flament's diverse background. Most recently, Ms Flament led Illawarra social enterprise Green Connect, which operates a farm, labour hire business and op shop, but has also worked in government and corporate roles. In addition to her role at iAccelerate, Ms Flament is now the CEO of Social Enterprise Council of NSW and ACT.
With this background, she said often resolving sustainability challenges can be about putting the right people in contact with one another.
"Having gone down a bunch of rabbit holes, is now paying off for all of the [iAccelerate] residents that are in various businesses, from very strong tech businesses to incredible social startups and the disability space."
Behind all of this is an increasing sense of urgency, with interlocking climate crises accelerating the pace of change. Ms Flemant, however, remains optimistic.
"I'm really buoyed by the things that I've seen in the last couple of months and the people that I've talked to, that a shift is coming to a recognition that actually the goal is not more, the goal is enough for each of us."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.